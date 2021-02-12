Apex Frozen Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 156.07 crore, down 20.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.07 crore in December 2020 down 20.05% from Rs. 195.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020 down 89.39% from Rs. 21.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.88 crore in December 2020 down 58.53% from Rs. 28.65 crore in December 2019.

Apex Frozen EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.80 in December 2019.

Apex Frozen shares closed at 259.20 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.37% returns over the last 6 months and -26.80% over the last 12 months.