Apex Frozen Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 215.98 crore, down 17.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.98 crore in December 2018 down 17.83% from Rs. 262.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2018 down 39.73% from Rs. 18.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.86 crore in December 2018 down 33.45% from Rs. 34.35 crore in December 2017.

Apex Frozen EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.63 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.54 in December 2017.

Apex Frozen shares closed at 306.90 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.07% returns over the last 6 months and -55.91% over the last 12 months.