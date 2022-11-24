Apex Capital An Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 8.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 8.32% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 83.2% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 down 4.12% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

Apex Capital An EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

Apex Capital An shares closed at 45.60 on July 29, 2020 (BSE)