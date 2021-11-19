Apex Capital An Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 6.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in September 2021 up 6.48% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 down 53.7% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021 down 3.96% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2020.

Apex Capital An EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2020.

Apex Capital An shares closed at 45.60 on July 29, 2020 (BSE)