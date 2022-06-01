Apex Capital An Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 7.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in March 2022 down 7.05% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 26.21% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 down 10% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2021.

Apex Capital An EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2021.

Apex Capital An shares closed at 45.60 on July 29, 2020 (BSE)