Apex Capital An Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 6.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apex Capital And Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in December 2022 down 6.02% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 147.12% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 7.45% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.
Apex Capital An EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.
|Apex Capital And Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.18
|1.18
|1.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.18
|1.18
|1.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.15
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.10
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|0.93
|0.94
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|0.93
|0.94
|Interest
|0.70
|0.75
|0.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.18
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.18
|0.07
|Tax
|0.06
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.12
|0.13
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.12
|0.13
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|5.92
|5.92
|5.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|0.23
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|0.23
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|0.23
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|0.23
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited