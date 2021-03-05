Apex Capital An Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, down 28.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in December 2020 down 28.17% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 36.52% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2020 down 34.18% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2019.

Apex Capital An EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2019.

Apex Capital An shares closed at 45.60 on July 29, 2020 (BSE)