Apcotex Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.20 crore, up 16.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.20 crore in September 2022 up 16.35% from Rs. 243.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.80 crore in September 2022 up 38.35% from Rs. 22.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.63 crore in September 2022 up 43.85% from Rs. 33.11 crore in September 2021.

Apcotex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.29 in September 2021.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 589.25 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.97% returns over the last 6 months and 49.82% over the last 12 months.