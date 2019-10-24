Apcotex Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 124.06 crore, down 22.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.06 crore in September 2019 down 22.51% from Rs. 160.09 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2019 down 64.14% from Rs. 10.11 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.01 crore in September 2019 down 53.22% from Rs. 19.26 crore in September 2018.

Apcotex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.87 in September 2018.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 179.05 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.98% returns over the last 6 months and -12.99% over the last 12 months.