Apcotex Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 160.09 crore, up 24.11% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apcotex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 160.09 crore in September 2018 up 24.11% from Rs. 128.99 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.11 crore in September 2018 up 19.12% from Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.26 crore in September 2018 up 15.05% from Rs. 16.74 crore in September 2017.

Apcotex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.09 in September 2017.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 536.50 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.83% returns over the last 6 months and 12.56% over the last 12 months.