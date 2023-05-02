Apcotex Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.10 crore, down 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.10 crore in March 2023 down 7.7% from Rs. 277.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.21 crore in March 2023 down 24.89% from Rs. 30.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.40 crore in March 2023 down 24.33% from Rs. 46.78 crore in March 2022.