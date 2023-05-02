English
    Apcotex Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.10 crore, down 7.7% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apcotex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 256.10 crore in March 2023 down 7.7% from Rs. 277.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.21 crore in March 2023 down 24.89% from Rs. 30.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.40 crore in March 2023 down 24.33% from Rs. 46.78 crore in March 2022.

    Apcotex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.96 in March 2022.

    Apcotex Ind shares closed at 502.15 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.35% returns over the last 6 months and -6.08% over the last 12 months.

    Apcotex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.10234.13277.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.10234.13277.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials171.83156.53166.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.60-1.854.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.3914.0614.30
    Depreciation4.093.743.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.4034.6946.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.9926.9641.66
    Other Income1.321.801.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3128.7743.22
    Interest0.581.130.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.7327.6342.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.7327.6342.45
    Tax7.527.2611.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.2120.3730.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.2120.3730.90
    Equity Share Capital10.3710.3710.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.483.935.96
    Diluted EPS4.483.935.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.483.935.96
    Diluted EPS4.483.935.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am