Apcotex Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.10 crore, down 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.10 crore in March 2023 down 7.7% from Rs. 277.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.21 crore in March 2023 down 24.89% from Rs. 30.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.40 crore in March 2023 down 24.33% from Rs. 46.78 crore in March 2022.

Apcotex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.96 in March 2022.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 502.15 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.35% returns over the last 6 months and -6.08% over the last 12 months.