Apcotex Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.46 crore, up 48.44% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apcotex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 277.46 crore in March 2022 up 48.44% from Rs. 186.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.90 crore in March 2022 up 36.75% from Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.78 crore in March 2022 up 45.87% from Rs. 32.07 crore in March 2021.

Apcotex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2021.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 539.75 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.23% returns over the last 6 months and 160.06% over the last 12 months.

Apcotex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 277.46 250.80 186.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 277.46 250.80 186.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 166.58 162.72 114.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.38 0.16 1.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.30 13.87 10.85
Depreciation 3.56 3.67 3.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.97 40.16 29.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.66 30.23 26.79
Other Income 1.56 2.21 2.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.22 32.44 28.82
Interest 0.78 0.80 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.45 31.64 28.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.45 31.64 28.03
Tax 11.55 7.86 5.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.90 23.78 22.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.90 23.78 22.60
Equity Share Capital 10.37 10.37 10.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.96 4.59 4.36
Diluted EPS 5.96 4.59 4.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.96 4.59 4.36
Diluted EPS 5.96 4.59 4.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:42 am
