Apcotex Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.46 crore, up 48.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.46 crore in March 2022 up 48.44% from Rs. 186.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.90 crore in March 2022 up 36.75% from Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.78 crore in March 2022 up 45.87% from Rs. 32.07 crore in March 2021.

Apcotex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2021.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 539.75 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.23% returns over the last 6 months and 160.06% over the last 12 months.