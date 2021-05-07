Apcotex Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 186.92 crore, up 61.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.92 crore in March 2021 up 61.65% from Rs. 115.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2021 up 637.08% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.07 crore in March 2021 up 250.49% from Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2020.

Apcotex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2020.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 240.65 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.19% returns over the last 6 months and 144.19% over the last 12 months.