Apcotex Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.73 crore, down 9.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.73 crore in June 2023 down 9.39% from Rs. 306.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.12 crore in June 2023 down 63.88% from Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.49 crore in June 2023 down 45.3% from Rs. 50.26 crore in June 2022.

Apcotex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.47 in June 2022.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 532.25 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.72% returns over the last 6 months and -3.46% over the last 12 months.