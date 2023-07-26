English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apcotex Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.73 crore, down 9.39% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apcotex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.73 crore in June 2023 down 9.39% from Rs. 306.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.12 crore in June 2023 down 63.88% from Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.49 crore in June 2023 down 45.3% from Rs. 50.26 crore in June 2022.

    Apcotex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.47 in June 2022.

    Apcotex Ind shares closed at 532.25 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.72% returns over the last 6 months and -3.46% over the last 12 months.

    Apcotex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.73256.10306.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.73256.10306.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials208.65171.83207.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.76-3.60-7.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.9114.3913.72
    Depreciation7.394.093.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.4439.4043.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1129.9944.90
    Other Income1.991.321.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1031.3146.61
    Interest3.640.581.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4630.7345.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.4630.7345.27
    Tax4.347.5211.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.1223.2133.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.1223.2133.56
    Equity Share Capital10.3710.3710.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.344.486.47
    Diluted EPS2.344.486.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.344.486.47
    Diluted EPS2.344.486.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apcotex Ind #Apcotex Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #rubber
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 04:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!