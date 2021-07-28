Apcotex Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 185.23 crore, up 209.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.23 crore in June 2021 up 209.41% from Rs. 59.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.86 crore in June 2021 up 427.72% from Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.71 crore in June 2021 up 1399.59% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2020.

Apcotex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2020.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 346.50 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.21% returns over the last 6 months and 178.65% over the last 12 months.