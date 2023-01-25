 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Apcotex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.13 crore, down 6.65% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apcotex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 234.13 crore in December 2022 down 6.65% from Rs. 250.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2022 down 14.32% from Rs. 23.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.51 crore in December 2022 down 9.97% from Rs. 36.11 crore in December 2021.

Apcotex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 234.13 283.20 250.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 234.13 283.20 250.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 156.53 187.91 162.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.85 -3.11 0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.06 14.23 13.87
Depreciation 3.74 3.75 3.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.69 38.99 40.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.96 41.43 30.23
Other Income 1.80 2.46 2.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.77 43.88 32.44
Interest 1.13 2.00 0.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.63 41.88 31.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.63 41.88 31.64
Tax 7.26 11.08 7.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.37 30.80 23.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.37 30.80 23.78
Equity Share Capital 10.37 10.37 10.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.93 5.94 4.59
Diluted EPS 3.93 5.94 4.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.93 5.94 4.59
Diluted EPS 3.93 5.94 4.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited