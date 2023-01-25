Apcotex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.13 crore, down 6.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.13 crore in December 2022 down 6.65% from Rs. 250.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2022 down 14.32% from Rs. 23.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.51 crore in December 2022 down 9.97% from Rs. 36.11 crore in December 2021.