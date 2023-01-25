English
    Apcotex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.13 crore, down 6.65% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apcotex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 234.13 crore in December 2022 down 6.65% from Rs. 250.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2022 down 14.32% from Rs. 23.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.51 crore in December 2022 down 9.97% from Rs. 36.11 crore in December 2021.

    Apcotex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations234.13283.20250.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations234.13283.20250.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials156.53187.91162.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.85-3.110.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0614.2313.87
    Depreciation3.743.753.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.6938.9940.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.9641.4330.23
    Other Income1.802.462.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7743.8832.44
    Interest1.132.000.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.6341.8831.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.6341.8831.64
    Tax7.2611.087.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.3730.8023.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.3730.8023.78
    Equity Share Capital10.3710.3710.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.935.944.59
    Diluted EPS3.935.944.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.935.944.59
    Diluted EPS3.935.944.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited