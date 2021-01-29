Apcotex Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 164.57 crore, up 50.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.57 crore in December 2020 up 50.21% from Rs. 109.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2020 up 1267.66% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.67 crore in December 2020 up 1251.05% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2019.

Apcotex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2019.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 184.10 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.05% returns over the last 6 months and 14.03% over the last 12 months.