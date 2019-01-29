Apcotex Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 164.13 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.13 crore in December 2018 up 19.03% from Rs. 137.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2018 down 24.96% from Rs. 13.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.28 crore in December 2018 down 12.36% from Rs. 22.00 crore in December 2017.

Apcotex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.81 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.41 in December 2017.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 482.65 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and 0.34% over the last 12 months.