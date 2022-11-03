Apar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,910.71 crore, up 39% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,891.65 2,817.15 2,087.42 Other Operating Income 19.06 9.82 6.69 Total Income From Operations 2,910.71 2,826.97 2,094.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,427.02 2,204.78 1,774.30 Purchase of Traded Goods 16.59 15.06 49.07 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -268.18 -77.33 -186.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 46.72 44.98 38.11 Depreciation 22.77 22.02 21.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 461.10 433.08 298.60 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 204.69 184.38 99.19 Other Income 12.56 6.44 5.91 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 217.25 190.82 105.10 Interest 67.72 59.11 29.53 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 149.53 131.71 75.57 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 149.53 131.71 75.57 Tax 37.91 33.36 19.55 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.62 98.35 56.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.62 98.35 56.02 Equity Share Capital 38.27 38.27 38.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.17 25.70 14.63 Diluted EPS 29.17 25.70 14.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.17 25.70 14.63 Diluted EPS 29.17 25.70 14.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited