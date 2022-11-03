 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Apar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,910.71 crore, up 39% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 2,910.71 crore in September 2022 up 39% from Rs. 2,094.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.62 crore in September 2022 up 99.25% from Rs. 56.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.02 crore in September 2022 up 89.42% from Rs. 126.71 crore in September 2021.
Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 29.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.63 in September 2021. Apar Ind shares closed at 1,416.55 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 118.06% returns over the last 6 months and 106.77% over the last 12 months.
Apar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2,891.652,817.152,087.42
Other Operating Income19.069.826.69
Total Income From Operations2,910.712,826.972,094.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,427.022,204.781,774.30
Purchase of Traded Goods16.5915.0649.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-268.18-77.33-186.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost46.7244.9838.11
Depreciation22.7722.0221.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses461.10433.08298.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax204.69184.3899.19
Other Income12.566.445.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax217.25190.82105.10
Interest67.7259.1129.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax149.53131.7175.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax149.53131.7175.57
Tax37.9133.3619.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.6298.3556.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.6298.3556.02
Equity Share Capital38.2738.2738.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.1725.7014.63
Diluted EPS29.1725.7014.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.1725.7014.63
Diluted EPS29.1725.7014.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Apar Ind #Apar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.