Apar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,910.71 crore, up 39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 2,910.71 crore in September 2022 up 39% from Rs. 2,094.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.62 crore in September 2022 up 99.25% from Rs. 56.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.02 crore in September 2022 up 89.42% from Rs. 126.71 crore in September 2021.
Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 29.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.63 in September 2021.
Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 29.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.63 in September 2021.
|Apar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,891.65
|2,817.15
|2,087.42
|Other Operating Income
|19.06
|9.82
|6.69
|Total Income From Operations
|2,910.71
|2,826.97
|2,094.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,427.02
|2,204.78
|1,774.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.59
|15.06
|49.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-268.18
|-77.33
|-186.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.72
|44.98
|38.11
|Depreciation
|22.77
|22.02
|21.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|461.10
|433.08
|298.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|204.69
|184.38
|99.19
|Other Income
|12.56
|6.44
|5.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|217.25
|190.82
|105.10
|Interest
|67.72
|59.11
|29.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|149.53
|131.71
|75.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|149.53
|131.71
|75.57
|Tax
|37.91
|33.36
|19.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|111.62
|98.35
|56.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|111.62
|98.35
|56.02
|Equity Share Capital
|38.27
|38.27
|38.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.17
|25.70
|14.63
|Diluted EPS
|29.17
|25.70
|14.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.17
|25.70
|14.63
|Diluted EPS
|29.17
|25.70
|14.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited