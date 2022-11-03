Apar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,910.71 crore, up 39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,910.71 crore in September 2022 up 39% from Rs. 2,094.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.62 crore in September 2022 up 99.25% from Rs. 56.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.02 crore in September 2022 up 89.42% from Rs. 126.71 crore in September 2021.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 29.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.63 in September 2021.