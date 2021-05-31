MARKET NEWS

Apar Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,791.04 crore, up 4.39% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,791.04 crore in March 2021 up 4.39% from Rs. 1,715.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.14 crore in March 2021 up 71.77% from Rs. 26.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.09 crore in March 2021 down 1.79% from Rs. 105.99 crore in March 2020.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.87 in March 2020.

Apar Ind shares closed at 583.15 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.31% returns over the last 6 months and 82.55% over the last 12 months.

Apar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,786.311,576.291,700.28
Other Operating Income4.738.1615.51
Total Income From Operations1,791.041,584.451,715.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,479.081,149.051,377.17
Purchase of Traded Goods32.7917.6583.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-145.75-22.55-155.97
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost40.1933.0842.03
Depreciation21.5921.4621.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised-0.06-0.21--
Other Expenses292.59263.60264.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.61122.3783.87
Other Income11.892.361.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.50124.7384.95
Interest20.8935.2749.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.6189.4635.42
Exceptional Items----0.07
P/L Before Tax61.6189.4635.49
Tax16.4722.739.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.1466.7326.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.1466.7326.28
Equity Share Capital38.2738.2738.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.8017.446.87
Diluted EPS11.8017.446.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.8017.446.87
Diluted EPS11.8017.446.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Apar Ind #Apar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
first published: May 31, 2021 07:44 pm

