Apar Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,826.97 crore, up 75.63% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,826.97 crore in June 2022 up 75.63% from Rs. 1,609.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.35 crore in June 2022 up 102.12% from Rs. 48.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.84 crore in June 2022 up 72.26% from Rs. 123.56 crore in June 2021.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 25.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.72 in June 2021.

Apar Ind shares closed at 1,048.40 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.40% returns over the last 6 months and 54.24% over the last 12 months.

Apar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,817.15 2,820.71 1,603.06
Other Operating Income 9.82 -- 6.56
Total Income From Operations 2,826.97 2,820.71 1,609.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,204.78 2,052.66 1,296.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.06 45.33 28.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -77.33 103.79 -115.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.98 40.53 40.75
Depreciation 22.02 21.78 21.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 433.08 418.21 248.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.38 138.41 89.33
Other Income 6.44 9.66 12.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 190.82 148.07 102.16
Interest 59.11 44.21 36.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 131.71 103.86 65.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 131.71 103.86 65.47
Tax 33.36 27.81 16.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 98.35 76.05 48.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 98.35 76.05 48.66
Equity Share Capital 38.27 38.27 38.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.70 19.87 12.72
Diluted EPS 25.70 19.87 12.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.70 19.87 12.72
Diluted EPS 25.70 19.87 12.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
