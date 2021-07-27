Apar Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,609.62 crore, up 31.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,609.62 crore in June 2021 up 31.63% from Rs. 1,222.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.66 crore in June 2021 up 335.41% from Rs. 20.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.56 crore in June 2021 up 223.62% from Rs. 38.18 crore in June 2020.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.40 in June 2020.

Apar Ind shares closed at 610.15 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.66% returns over the last 6 months and 101.30% over the last 12 months.