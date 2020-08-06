Apar Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,222.83 crore, down 34.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,222.83 crore in June 2020 down 34.52% from Rs. 1,867.53 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.67 crore in June 2020 down 149.06% from Rs. 42.13 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.18 crore in June 2020 down 72.24% from Rs. 137.56 crore in June 2019.

Apar Ind shares closed at 295.60 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.63% returns over the last 6 months and -37.07% over the last 12 months.