Apar Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,222.83 crore, down 34.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,222.83 crore in June 2020 down 34.52% from Rs. 1,867.53 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.67 crore in June 2020 down 149.06% from Rs. 42.13 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.18 crore in June 2020 down 72.24% from Rs. 137.56 crore in June 2019.
Apar Ind shares closed at 295.60 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.63% returns over the last 6 months and -37.07% over the last 12 months.
|Apar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,213.51
|1,700.28
|1,852.40
|Other Operating Income
|9.32
|15.51
|15.13
|Total Income From Operations
|1,222.83
|1,715.79
|1,867.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|735.30
|1,377.17
|1,506.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.91
|83.26
|32.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|239.97
|-155.97
|-91.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.36
|42.03
|39.31
|Depreciation
|20.76
|21.04
|17.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-0.17
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|162.48
|264.39
|247.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.22
|83.87
|115.52
|Other Income
|1.20
|1.08
|4.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.42
|84.95
|119.65
|Interest
|45.28
|49.53
|54.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.86
|35.42
|64.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.07
|0.43
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.86
|35.49
|65.28
|Tax
|-7.19
|9.21
|23.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.67
|26.28
|42.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.67
|26.28
|42.13
|Equity Share Capital
|38.27
|38.27
|38.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.40
|6.87
|11.01
|Diluted EPS
|-5.40
|6.87
|11.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.40
|6.87
|11.01
|Diluted EPS
|-5.40
|6.87
|11.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 02:41 pm