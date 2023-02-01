 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,627.23 crore, up 75.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,627.23 crore in December 2022 up 75.12% from Rs. 2,071.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.86 crore in December 2022 up 198.58% from Rs. 52.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.47 crore in December 2022 up 179.01% from Rs. 117.01 crore in December 2021.

Apar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,601.75 2,891.65 2,063.76
Other Operating Income 25.48 19.06 7.55
Total Income From Operations 3,627.23 2,910.71 2,071.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,673.00 2,427.02 1,725.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.49 16.59 8.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.42 -268.18 -125.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.88 46.72 40.77
Depreciation 22.98 22.77 21.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 583.55 461.10 315.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 298.75 204.69 84.60
Other Income 4.74 12.56 10.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 303.49 217.25 95.07
Interest 89.47 67.72 24.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 214.02 149.53 70.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 214.02 149.53 70.70
Tax 56.16 37.91 17.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 157.86 111.62 52.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 157.86 111.62 52.87
Equity Share Capital 38.27 38.27 38.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.25 29.17 13.82
Diluted EPS 41.25 29.17 13.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.25 29.17 13.82
Diluted EPS 41.25 29.17 13.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited