Apar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,627.23 crore, up 75.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,627.23 crore in December 2022 up 75.12% from Rs. 2,071.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.86 crore in December 2022 up 198.58% from Rs. 52.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.47 crore in December 2022 up 179.01% from Rs. 117.01 crore in December 2021.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 41.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.82 in December 2021.

