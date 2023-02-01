English
    Apar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,627.23 crore, up 75.12% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,627.23 crore in December 2022 up 75.12% from Rs. 2,071.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.86 crore in December 2022 up 198.58% from Rs. 52.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.47 crore in December 2022 up 179.01% from Rs. 117.01 crore in December 2021.

    Apar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,601.752,891.652,063.76
    Other Operating Income25.4819.067.55
    Total Income From Operations3,627.232,910.712,071.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,673.002,427.021,725.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.4916.598.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.42-268.18-125.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.8846.7240.77
    Depreciation22.9822.7721.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses583.55461.10315.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax298.75204.6984.60
    Other Income4.7412.5610.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax303.49217.2595.07
    Interest89.4767.7224.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax214.02149.5370.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax214.02149.5370.70
    Tax56.1637.9117.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities157.86111.6252.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period157.86111.6252.87
    Equity Share Capital38.2738.2738.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.2529.1713.82
    Diluted EPS41.2529.1713.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.2529.1713.82
    Diluted EPS41.2529.1713.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited