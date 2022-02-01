Apar Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,071.31 crore, up 30.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,071.31 crore in December 2021 up 30.73% from Rs. 1,584.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.87 crore in December 2021 down 20.77% from Rs. 66.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.01 crore in December 2021 down 19.96% from Rs. 146.19 crore in December 2020.

Apar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 17.44 in December 2020.

Apar Ind shares closed at 695.50 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.58% returns over the last 6 months and 89.69% over the last 12 months.