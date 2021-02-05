Apar Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,584.45 crore, down 9.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,584.45 crore in December 2020 down 9.03% from Rs. 1,741.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.73 crore in December 2020 up 97.08% from Rs. 33.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.19 crore in December 2020 up 26.2% from Rs. 115.84 crore in December 2019.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.85 in December 2019.

Apar Ind shares closed at 380.90 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.18% returns over the last 6 months and -1.51% over the last 12 months.