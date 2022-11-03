 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Apar Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,234.88 crore, up 42.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,234.88 crore in September 2022 up 42.56% from Rs. 2,269.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.63 crore in September 2022 up 80.4% from Rs. 56.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.10 crore in September 2022 up 80.01% from Rs. 132.27 crore in September 2021.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 26.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.86 in September 2021.

Apar Ind shares closed at 1,415.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 118.64% returns over the last 6 months and 106.39% over the last 12 months.

Apar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,215.80 3,083.41 2,262.40
Other Operating Income 19.08 9.82 6.69
Total Income From Operations 3,234.88 3,093.23 2,269.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,721.92 2,382.89 1,913.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.59 15.06 49.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -286.84 -60.53 -191.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.72 48.26 41.09
Depreciation 26.05 24.93 24.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 506.61 470.15 329.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.83 212.47 103.37
Other Income 12.22 4.48 4.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 212.05 216.95 108.05
Interest 71.14 61.31 30.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 140.91 155.64 77.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 140.91 155.64 77.08
Tax 38.28 33.18 20.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.63 122.46 56.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.63 122.46 56.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 102.63 122.46 56.89
Equity Share Capital 38.27 38.27 38.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.82 32.00 14.86
Diluted EPS 26.82 32.00 14.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.82 32.00 14.86
Diluted EPS 26.82 32.00 14.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Apar Ind #Apar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.