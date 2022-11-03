English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apar Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,234.88 crore, up 42.56% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,234.88 crore in September 2022 up 42.56% from Rs. 2,269.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.63 crore in September 2022 up 80.4% from Rs. 56.89 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.10 crore in September 2022 up 80.01% from Rs. 132.27 crore in September 2021.

    Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 26.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.86 in September 2021.

    Close

    Apar Ind shares closed at 1,415.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 118.64% returns over the last 6 months and 106.39% over the last 12 months.

    Apar Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,215.803,083.412,262.40
    Other Operating Income19.089.826.69
    Total Income From Operations3,234.883,093.232,269.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,721.922,382.891,913.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.5915.0649.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-286.84-60.53-191.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.7248.2641.09
    Depreciation26.0524.9324.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses506.61470.15329.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.83212.47103.37
    Other Income12.224.484.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax212.05216.95108.05
    Interest71.1461.3130.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.91155.6477.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax140.91155.6477.08
    Tax38.2833.1820.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities102.63122.4656.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period102.63122.4656.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates102.63122.4656.89
    Equity Share Capital38.2738.2738.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.8232.0014.86
    Diluted EPS26.8232.0014.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.8232.0014.86
    Diluted EPS26.8232.0014.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apar Ind #Apar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm