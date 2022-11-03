Apar Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,234.88 crore, up 42.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,234.88 crore in September 2022 up 42.56% from Rs. 2,269.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.63 crore in September 2022 up 80.4% from Rs. 56.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.10 crore in September 2022 up 80.01% from Rs. 132.27 crore in September 2021.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 26.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.86 in September 2021.

Apar Ind shares closed at 1,415.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 118.64% returns over the last 6 months and 106.39% over the last 12 months.