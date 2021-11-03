Apar Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,269.09 crore, up 53.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,269.09 crore in September 2021 up 53.25% from Rs. 1,480.68 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.89 crore in September 2021 up 6.34% from Rs. 53.50 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.27 crore in September 2021 up 8.37% from Rs. 122.05 crore in September 2020.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.98 in September 2020.

Apar Ind shares closed at 696.90 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.67% returns over the last 6 months and 143.84% over the last 12 months.