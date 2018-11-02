Apar Ind Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,884.65 crore, Up 51.04% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,873.74 1,495.58 1,247.80 Other Operating Income 10.91 -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,884.65 1,495.58 1,247.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,512.28 1,258.03 986.32 Purchase of Traded Goods 11.59 16.84 10.07 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.88 -127.59 -44.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 35.72 36.45 31.22 Depreciation 16.29 15.64 13.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 235.04 203.49 175.96 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.61 92.72 75.01 Other Income 3.25 4.50 2.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.86 97.22 77.84 Interest 52.61 54.16 36.57 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.25 43.06 41.27 Exceptional Items -- 0.73 -- P/L Before Tax 43.25 43.79 41.27 Tax 14.62 14.80 15.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.63 28.99 26.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.63 28.99 26.19 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.63 28.99 26.19 Equity Share Capital 38.27 38.27 38.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.48 7.58 6.84 Diluted EPS 7.48 7.58 6.84 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.48 7.58 6.84 Diluted EPS 7.48 7.58 6.84 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited