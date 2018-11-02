Apar Ind Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,884.65 crore, Up 51.04% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are: Net Sales at Rs 1,884.65 crore in September 2018 Up 51.04% from Rs. 1,247.80 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.63 crore in September 2018 Up 9.32% from Rs. 26.19 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.15 crore in September 2018 Up 22.51% from Rs. 91.54 crore in September 2017. Apar Ind EPS has Increased to Rs. 7.48 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.84 in September 2017. Apar Ind shares closed at 543.05 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -31.77% returns over the last 6 months and -30.80% over the last 12 months. Apar Industries Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,873.74 1,495.58 1,247.80 Other Operating Income 10.91 -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,884.65 1,495.58 1,247.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,512.28 1,258.03 986.32 Purchase of Traded Goods 11.59 16.84 10.07 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.88 -127.59 -44.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 35.72 36.45 31.22 Depreciation 16.29 15.64 13.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 235.04 203.49 175.96 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.61 92.72 75.01 Other Income 3.25 4.50 2.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.86 97.22 77.84 Interest 52.61 54.16 36.57 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.25 43.06 41.27 Exceptional Items -- 0.73 -- P/L Before Tax 43.25 43.79 41.27 Tax 14.62 14.80 15.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.63 28.99 26.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.63 28.99 26.19 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.63 28.99 26.19 Equity Share Capital 38.27 38.27 38.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.48 7.58 6.84 Diluted EPS 7.48 7.58 6.84 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.48 7.58 6.84 Diluted EPS 7.48 7.58 6.84 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:37 pm