Apar Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,088.58 crore, up 35.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 4,088.58 crore in March 2023 up 35.72% from Rs. 3,012.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.73 crore in March 2023 up 193.83% from Rs. 82.61 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 434.59 crore in March 2023 up 138.25% from Rs. 182.41 crore in March 2022.
Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 63.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.59 in March 2022.
|Apar Ind shares closed at 3,055.75 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 118.23% returns over the last 6 months and 382.74% over the last 12 months.
|Apar Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,056.53
|3,916.89
|3,012.45
|Other Operating Income
|32.05
|25.48
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,088.58
|3,942.37
|3,012.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,935.39
|2,933.76
|2,205.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.31
|18.49
|45.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|27.27
|-14.56
|93.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|69.99
|51.53
|43.71
|Depreciation
|27.28
|26.08
|24.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|612.71
|606.48
|450.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|396.63
|320.59
|148.73
|Other Income
|10.68
|3.18
|8.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|407.31
|323.77
|157.59
|Interest
|79.09
|93.96
|45.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|328.22
|229.81
|111.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|328.22
|229.81
|111.83
|Tax
|85.47
|59.91
|29.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|242.75
|169.90
|82.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|242.75
|169.90
|82.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|--
|0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|242.73
|169.90
|82.61
|Equity Share Capital
|38.27
|38.27
|38.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|63.43
|44.40
|21.59
|Diluted EPS
|63.43
|44.40
|21.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|63.43
|44.40
|21.59
|Diluted EPS
|63.43
|44.40
|21.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited