Apar Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,088.58 crore, up 35.72% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,056.53 3,916.89 3,012.45 Other Operating Income 32.05 25.48 -- Total Income From Operations 4,088.58 3,942.37 3,012.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,935.39 2,933.76 2,205.87 Purchase of Traded Goods 19.31 18.49 45.33 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.27 -14.56 93.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 69.99 51.53 43.71 Depreciation 27.28 26.08 24.82 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 612.71 606.48 450.94 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 396.63 320.59 148.73 Other Income 10.68 3.18 8.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 407.31 323.77 157.59 Interest 79.09 93.96 45.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 328.22 229.81 111.83 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 328.22 229.81 111.83 Tax 85.47 59.91 29.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 242.75 169.90 82.55 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 242.75 169.90 82.55 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -- 0.06 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 242.73 169.90 82.61 Equity Share Capital 38.27 38.27 38.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 63.43 44.40 21.59 Diluted EPS 63.43 44.40 21.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 63.43 44.40 21.59 Diluted EPS 63.43 44.40 21.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited