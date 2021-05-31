Apar Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,899.46 crore, up 4.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,899.46 crore in March 2021 up 4.68% from Rs. 1,814.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.62 crore in March 2021 up 104.11% from Rs. 23.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.27 crore in March 2021 up 2.9% from Rs. 107.16 crore in March 2020.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.10 in March 2020.

Apar Ind shares closed at 583.15 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.31% returns over the last 6 months and 82.55% over the last 12 months.