Apar Ind Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,464.57 crore, up 39.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,464.57 crore in March 2019 up 39.44% from Rs. 1,767.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.72 crore in March 2019 up 9.22% from Rs. 40.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.87 crore in March 2019 up 8.04% from Rs. 128.53 crore in March 2018.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.42 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.46 in March 2018.

Apar Ind shares closed at 541.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -12.73% returns over the last 6 months and -26.18% over the last 12 months.