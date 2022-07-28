Apar Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,093.23 crore, up 70.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,093.23 crore in June 2022 up 70.93% from Rs. 1,809.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.46 crore in June 2022 up 96.6% from Rs. 62.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.88 crore in June 2022 up 71.17% from Rs. 141.31 crore in June 2021.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 32.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.28 in June 2021.

Apar Ind shares closed at 1,048.40 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.40% returns over the last 6 months and 54.24% over the last 12 months.