Apar Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,093.23 crore, up 70.93% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,093.23 crore in June 2022 up 70.93% from Rs. 1,809.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.46 crore in June 2022 up 96.6% from Rs. 62.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.88 crore in June 2022 up 71.17% from Rs. 141.31 crore in June 2021.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 32.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.28 in June 2021.

Apar Ind shares closed at 1,048.40 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.40% returns over the last 6 months and 54.24% over the last 12 months.

Apar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,083.41 3,012.45 1,803.06
Other Operating Income 9.82 -- 6.56
Total Income From Operations 3,093.23 3,012.45 1,809.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,382.89 2,205.87 1,459.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.06 45.33 28.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -60.53 93.05 -122.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.26 43.71 43.42
Depreciation 24.93 24.82 23.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 470.15 450.94 271.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 212.47 148.73 105.26
Other Income 4.48 8.86 12.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 216.95 157.59 117.39
Interest 61.31 45.76 38.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 155.64 111.83 79.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 155.64 111.83 79.11
Tax 33.18 29.28 16.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 122.46 82.55 62.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 122.46 82.55 62.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.06 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 122.46 82.61 62.29
Equity Share Capital 38.27 38.27 38.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.00 21.59 16.28
Diluted EPS 32.00 21.59 16.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.00 21.59 16.28
Diluted EPS 32.00 21.59 16.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
