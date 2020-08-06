Apar Ind Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,292.98 crore, down 34.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,292.98 crore in June 2020 down 34.75% from Rs. 1,981.58 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.07 crore in June 2020 down 155.94% from Rs. 41.24 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.33 crore in June 2020 down 72.05% from Rs. 140.72 crore in June 2019.
Apar Ind shares closed at 295.60 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.63% returns over the last 6 months and -37.07% over the last 12 months.
|Apar Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,284.06
|1,800.88
|1,967.86
|Other Operating Income
|8.92
|13.60
|13.72
|Total Income From Operations
|1,292.98
|1,814.48
|1,981.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|789.35
|1,463.81
|1,602.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.91
|83.26
|32.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|238.84
|-159.25
|-87.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.63
|44.28
|41.45
|Depreciation
|22.81
|23.07
|19.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-0.17
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|176.29
|276.33
|257.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.32
|82.98
|116.71
|Other Income
|1.20
|1.11
|4.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.52
|84.09
|120.84
|Interest
|47.15
|51.62
|56.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.63
|32.47
|63.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.10
|0.47
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.63
|32.57
|64.43
|Tax
|-7.56
|9.24
|23.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.07
|23.33
|41.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.07
|23.33
|41.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.07
|23.33
|41.24
|Equity Share Capital
|38.27
|38.27
|38.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.03
|6.10
|10.78
|Diluted EPS
|-6.03
|6.10
|10.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.03
|6.10
|10.78
|Diluted EPS
|-6.03
|6.10
|10.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 02:41 pm