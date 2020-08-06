172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|apar-ind-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1292-98-crore-down-34-75-y-o-y-5654641.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apar Ind Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,292.98 crore, down 34.75% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,292.98 crore in June 2020 down 34.75% from Rs. 1,981.58 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.07 crore in June 2020 down 155.94% from Rs. 41.24 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.33 crore in June 2020 down 72.05% from Rs. 140.72 crore in June 2019.

Apar Ind shares closed at 295.60 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.63% returns over the last 6 months and -37.07% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,284.061,800.881,967.86
Other Operating Income8.9213.6013.72
Total Income From Operations1,292.981,814.481,981.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials789.351,463.811,602.09
Purchase of Traded Goods9.9183.2632.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks238.84-159.25-87.99
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost40.6344.2841.45
Depreciation22.8123.0719.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised-0.17----
Other Expenses176.29276.33257.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3282.98116.71
Other Income1.201.114.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5284.09120.84
Interest47.1551.6256.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-30.6332.4763.96
Exceptional Items--0.100.47
P/L Before Tax-30.6332.5764.43
Tax-7.569.2423.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.0723.3341.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.0723.3341.24
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-23.0723.3341.24
Equity Share Capital38.2738.2738.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.036.1010.78
Diluted EPS-6.036.1010.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.036.1010.78
Diluted EPS-6.036.1010.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 6, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Apar Ind #Apar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results

