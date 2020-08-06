Apar Ind Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,292.98 crore, down 34.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,292.98 crore in June 2020 down 34.75% from Rs. 1,981.58 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.07 crore in June 2020 down 155.94% from Rs. 41.24 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.33 crore in June 2020 down 72.05% from Rs. 140.72 crore in June 2019.

Apar Ind shares closed at 295.60 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.63% returns over the last 6 months and -37.07% over the last 12 months.