Apar Ind Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,981.58 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,981.58 crore in June 2019 up 32.5% from Rs. 1,495.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.24 crore in June 2019 up 42.26% from Rs. 28.99 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.72 crore in June 2019 up 24.69% from Rs. 112.86 crore in June 2018.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.78 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.58 in June 2018.

Apar Ind shares closed at 483.80 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.29% returns over the last 6 months and -21.28% over the last 12 months.