Apar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,942.37 crore, up 76.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,942.37 crore in December 2022 up 76.88% from Rs. 2,228.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.90 crore in December 2022 up 209.13% from Rs. 54.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 349.85 crore in December 2022 up 181.32% from Rs. 124.36 crore in December 2021.

Apar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,916.89 3,215.80 2,221.27
Other Operating Income 25.48 19.08 7.56
Total Income From Operations 3,942.37 3,234.88 2,228.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,933.76 2,721.92 1,839.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.49 16.59 8.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.56 -286.84 -120.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.53 50.72 44.27
Depreciation 26.08 26.05 24.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 606.48 506.61 341.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 320.59 199.83 90.88
Other Income 3.18 12.22 8.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 323.77 212.05 99.48
Interest 93.96 71.14 25.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 229.81 140.91 73.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 229.81 140.91 73.87
Tax 59.91 38.28 18.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 169.90 102.63 54.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 169.90 102.63 54.90
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 169.90 102.63 54.96
Equity Share Capital 38.27 38.27 38.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.40 26.82 14.36
Diluted EPS 44.40 26.82 14.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.40 26.82 14.36
Diluted EPS 44.40 26.82 14.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited