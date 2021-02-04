MARKET NEWS

Apar Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,714.19 crore, down 6.67% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,714.19 crore in December 2020 down 6.67% from Rs. 1,836.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.45 crore in December 2020 up 124.84% from Rs. 36.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.10 crore in December 2020 up 33.59% from Rs. 124.34 crore in December 2019.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 21.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.58 in December 2019.

Apar Ind shares closed at 371.10 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.31% returns over the last 6 months and -3.95% over the last 12 months.

Apar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,703.841,468.221,822.47
Other Operating Income10.3512.4614.16
Total Income From Operations1,714.191,480.681,836.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,238.131,088.411,351.76
Purchase of Traded Goods17.6518.6229.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.21-28.1813.72
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.0141.1140.57
Depreciation23.4623.1122.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised-0.21-0.18--
Other Expenses281.83241.81278.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.5395.98100.51
Other Income3.112.961.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.6498.94101.89
Interest36.9129.5751.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.7369.3750.09
Exceptional Items----0.14
P/L Before Tax105.7369.3750.23
Tax23.2815.8713.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.4553.5036.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.4553.5036.67
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates82.4553.5036.67
Equity Share Capital38.2738.2738.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.5513.989.58
Diluted EPS21.5513.989.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.5513.989.58
Diluted EPS21.5513.989.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Apar Ind #Apar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 11:01 am

