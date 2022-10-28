 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Anupam Rasayan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.68 crore, up 24.81% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anupam Rasayan India are:

Net Sales at Rs 310.68 crore in September 2022 up 24.81% from Rs. 248.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.20 crore in September 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 35.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.76 crore in September 2022 up 28.84% from Rs. 69.67 crore in September 2021.

Anupam Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.59 in September 2021.

Anupam Rasayan shares closed at 782.10 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.80% returns over the last 6 months and -3.92% over the last 12 months.

Anupam Rasayan India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 310.68 306.56 248.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 310.68 306.56 248.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 134.66 182.24 157.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.13 -69.41 -67.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.15 12.67 12.78
Depreciation 16.17 15.71 14.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.26 87.24 82.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.57 78.11 48.61
Other Income -1.98 -9.41 6.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.59 68.71 54.85
Interest 15.78 12.16 5.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.81 56.55 49.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.81 56.55 49.63
Tax 16.61 19.15 13.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.20 37.40 35.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.20 37.40 35.83
Equity Share Capital 100.29 100.25 99.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.11 3.73 3.59
Diluted EPS 4.10 3.72 3.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.11 3.73 3.59
Diluted EPS 4.10 3.72 3.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Anupam Rasayan #Anupam Rasayan India #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals
first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.