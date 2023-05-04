Anupam Rasayan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 371.34 crore, up 17.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anupam Rasayan India are:Net Sales at Rs 371.34 crore in March 2023 up 17.06% from Rs. 317.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.28 crore in March 2023 up 13.73% from Rs. 45.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.44 crore in March 2023 up 14.43% from Rs. 96.51 crore in March 2022.
Anupam Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.51 in March 2022.
|Anupam Rasayan shares closed at 1,212.05 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.37% returns over the last 6 months and 43.20% over the last 12 months.
|Anupam Rasayan India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|371.34
|286.23
|317.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|371.34
|286.23
|317.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|159.04
|100.69
|210.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.46
|10.82
|-107.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.92
|15.73
|12.59
|Depreciation
|16.81
|16.87
|15.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|93.44
|78.88
|104.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|75.66
|63.25
|81.47
|Other Income
|17.97
|4.92
|-0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|93.63
|68.17
|81.09
|Interest
|19.95
|13.97
|13.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|73.68
|54.20
|67.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|73.68
|54.20
|67.32
|Tax
|22.40
|15.55
|22.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|51.28
|38.65
|45.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|51.28
|38.65
|45.09
|Equity Share Capital
|107.47
|107.21
|100.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.94
|3.77
|4.51
|Diluted EPS
|4.93
|3.76
|4.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.94
|3.77
|4.51
|Diluted EPS
|4.93
|3.76
|4.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited