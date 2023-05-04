English
    Anupam Rasayan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 371.34 crore, up 17.06% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anupam Rasayan India are:Net Sales at Rs 371.34 crore in March 2023 up 17.06% from Rs. 317.24 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.28 crore in March 2023 up 13.73% from Rs. 45.09 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.44 crore in March 2023 up 14.43% from Rs. 96.51 crore in March 2022.
    Anupam Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.51 in March 2022.Anupam Rasayan shares closed at 1,212.05 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.37% returns over the last 6 months and 43.20% over the last 12 months.
    Anupam Rasayan India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations371.34286.23317.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations371.34286.23317.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials159.04100.69210.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.4610.82-107.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9215.7312.59
    Depreciation16.8116.8715.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.4478.88104.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.6663.2581.47
    Other Income17.974.92-0.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.6368.1781.09
    Interest19.9513.9713.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.6854.2067.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax73.6854.2067.32
    Tax22.4015.5522.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.2838.6545.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.2838.6545.09
    Equity Share Capital107.47107.21100.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.943.774.51
    Diluted EPS4.933.764.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.943.774.51
    Diluted EPS4.933.764.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am