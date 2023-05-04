Anupam Rasayan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 371.34 crore, up 17.06% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 371.34 286.23 317.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 371.34 286.23 317.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 159.04 100.69 210.80 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.46 10.82 -107.59 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.92 15.73 12.59 Depreciation 16.81 16.87 15.43 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 93.44 78.88 104.55 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.66 63.25 81.47 Other Income 17.97 4.92 -0.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.63 68.17 81.09 Interest 19.95 13.97 13.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.68 54.20 67.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 73.68 54.20 67.32 Tax 22.40 15.55 22.23 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.28 38.65 45.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.28 38.65 45.09 Equity Share Capital 107.47 107.21 100.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.94 3.77 4.51 Diluted EPS 4.93 3.76 4.50 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.94 3.77 4.51 Diluted EPS 4.93 3.76 4.50 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited