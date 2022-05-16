Anupam Rasayan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 317.24 crore, up 16.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 317.24 crore in March 2022 up 16.77% from Rs. 271.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.09 crore in March 2022 up 103.13% from Rs. 22.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.51 crore in March 2022 up 47.41% from Rs. 65.47 crore in March 2021.

Anupam Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2021.

Anupam Rasayan shares closed at 801.25 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.13% returns over the last 6 months and 9.10% over the last 12 months.