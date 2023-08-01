Anupam Rasayan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 288.46 crore, down 5.9% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 288.46 371.34 306.56 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 288.46 371.34 306.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 177.48 159.04 182.24 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -67.52 14.46 -69.41 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.62 11.92 12.67 Depreciation 17.01 16.81 15.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 86.62 93.44 87.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.25 75.66 78.11 Other Income 9.86 17.97 -9.41 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.11 93.63 68.71 Interest 17.58 19.95 12.16 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.54 73.68 56.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 53.54 73.68 56.55 Tax 18.65 22.40 19.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.89 51.28 37.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.89 51.28 37.40 Equity Share Capital 107.54 107.47 100.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.24 4.94 3.73 Diluted EPS 3.24 4.93 3.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.24 4.94 3.73 Diluted EPS 3.24 4.93 3.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited