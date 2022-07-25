Anupam Rasayan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.56 crore, up 31.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.56 crore in June 2022 up 31.19% from Rs. 233.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.40 crore in June 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 31.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.42 crore in June 2022 up 30.48% from Rs. 64.70 crore in June 2021.

Anupam Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2021.

Anupam Rasayan shares closed at 793.25 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.25% returns over the last 6 months and 5.44% over the last 12 months.