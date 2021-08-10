Anupam Rasayan Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 233.68 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Mar'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 233.68 271.67 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 233.68 271.67 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 157.83 155.59 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -70.15 -34.11 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 10.86 12.04 Depreciation 14.38 13.34 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 74.74 75.18 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.03 49.63 Other Income 4.29 2.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.32 52.13 Interest 6.61 18.98 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.71 33.14 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 43.71 33.14 Tax 11.73 10.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.98 22.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.98 22.20 Equity Share Capital 99.92 99.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.20 2.70 Diluted EPS 3.20 2.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.20 2.70 Diluted EPS 3.20 2.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited