 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Anupam Rasayan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.23 crore, up 7.54% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anupam Rasayan India are:

Net Sales at Rs 286.23 crore in December 2022 up 7.54% from Rs. 266.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.65 crore in December 2022 up 2.02% from Rs. 37.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.04 crore in December 2022 up 5.97% from Rs. 80.25 crore in December 2021.

Anupam Rasayan India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 286.23 310.68 266.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 286.23 310.68 266.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 100.69 134.66 166.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.82 -19.13 -76.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.73 14.15 12.28
Depreciation 16.87 16.17 15.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.88 89.26 88.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.25 75.57 59.80
Other Income 4.92 -1.98 4.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.17 73.59 64.76
Interest 13.97 15.78 5.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.20 57.81 59.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.20 57.81 59.53
Tax 15.55 16.61 21.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.65 41.20 37.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.65 41.20 37.88
Equity Share Capital 107.21 100.29 99.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 4.11 3.79
Diluted EPS 3.76 4.10 3.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 4.11 3.79
Diluted EPS 3.76 4.10 3.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited